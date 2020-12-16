The Chiefs’ division title streak is amazing. Saints look to add to their run

It was last week’s news but let’s get into the Chiefs’ fifth straight division crown a little more before closing the book.

The five straight match the Broncos (2011-15) and Raiders (1972-76) for the most by an AFC West team.

Each of those teams won a Super Bowl and had an NFL MVP quarterback in that stretch, although none in the same year.

Patrick Mahomes won the award in 2018 with the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl the next season. Denver’s Peyton Manning was MVP in 2013 and the Broncos won the Super Bowl two years later. The Raiders’ Kenny Stabler was the MVP in 1974 and Super Bowl champ two years later. Morale of the story: It helps to have a Hall of Fame or future Hall of Famer at quarterback.

Before the current streak, the Chiefs were the only AFC franchise never to win division titles in successive years. The team now has 13 division titles. In what is the most even of the NFL divisions, the Broncos, Raiders and Chargers each have 15.

The NFL record for division consecutive division championships: 11 by the Patriots, a run that ended this year. And the Chiefs’ streak marks the 12th time in NFL history that a franchise has won at least five straight divisions.

The Saints, who play host to the Chiefs on Sunday, have the longest current run in the NFC with three straight titles. Here’s how the game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome could play out:

When the Chiefs pass

By 410 yards, the Chiefs have passed for more yards than any NFL team. Although he matched his career-high with three interceptions last weekend at Miami, Patrick Mahomes thew for 393 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Saints rank fourth against the pass. Travis Kelce leads the NFL with 1,250 yards and Tyreek Hill is tied for the lead with 14 touchdown receptions. End Trey Hendrickson is having a career year with 10 1/2 sacks.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Chiefs run

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is returning to the stadium where he won the CFP championship last season and a high school state championship. The Saints are stingy against the run, allowing 89.2 yards per game, although the Eagles went 246 yards last week. The Saints’ NFL record streak of not allowing a 100-yard rusher in a game ended at 55 last week. The Chiefs offensive line has been a revolving door with injuries with tackle Mike Remmers suffering a back injury against the Dolphins.

Edge: Saints

When the Saints pass

Taysom Hill or Drew Brees or Jameis Winston. If it’s Hill, he’s a capable quarterback although he’s coming off his first loss and has been sacked 13 times in his four starts. If it’s Brees, it will be another matchup between MVP quarterbacks. Mahomes and the Chiefs have come out on top of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens and Tom Brady and the Buccaneers this season. If it’s Winston, that’s a story. He’s played in only two games this year.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Saints run

Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray combined to average 100 rushing yards per game and the Saints have 21 rushing touchdowns this season, tops in the NFL. Five of those belong to Hill, a weapon as a runner.

Edge: Saints