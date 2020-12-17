Chiefs prediction: Another opportunity for this native son to come up big in hometown

With so many Chiefs players from Louisiana set to participate in Sunday’s game in New Orleans against the Saints, we’re reminded of their visit to Atlanta to play the Falcons in 2016.

That season, the Chiefs were loaded with players from Georgia. One of them, safety Eric Berry, turned in an epic game, returning an interception for a touchdown. He gave that football to his mother in the stands to honor his parents’ support in his fight against cancer. He also recorded a “pick-two,” intercepting Matt Ryan on a two-point conversion attempt and taking it all they way back for the final points in a one-point KC victory.

Berry delivered an All-Pro season in 2016, and that was his signature game. A candidate for some hometown burst this week? How about someone who plays the same position, New Orleans native Tyrann Mathieu? His first NFL interception came at the Superdome against Drew Brees in the end zone while playing for the Arizona Cardinals as a rookie in 2013.

He hasn’t played in New Orleans since.

“We lost the game (31-7), so I really don’t remember it,” Mathieu said.

Sunday could be pretty memorable.

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Saints 24-23

The Chiefs’ offense has been rolling lately, averaging 465 yards in their last six games, including a couple of contests against stout defenses. But they haven’t played a defense as good as the Saints, who rank second in fewest yards allowed. Factor in KC’s uncertainty at tackle because of injuries, and it could be the Chiefs’ most challenging game all season.

The Chiefs’ defense has a chance to carry the day. Who they’ll face at QB is a question mark — backup Taysom Hill is coming off his worst game as a starter in last week’s loss to Philadelphia; Drew Brees, who suffered broken ribs earlier this season, could get the start Sunday afternoon if he’s deemed healthy enough to return.

Add it all up and a slight edge goes to the home team fighting to secure the NFC’s top seed and first-round bye for the playoffs. If the Chiefs, who are also vying for a top seed, lose this one, they could still clinch No. 1 in the AFC by beating the Falcons and Chargers at Arrowhead to finish the season.

