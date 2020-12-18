Chiefs’ Eric Fisher practiced fully Friday but still listed as questionable vs. Saints

Patrick Mahomes’ blindside should be well-protected Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Protection for the Chiefs quarterback’s right side is less certain.

The Chiefs officially listed left tackle Eric Fisher (back) as questionable on Friday’s injury report. He was able to put in a full practice after missing practice the previous two days.

“He did a nice job today,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We’ll just see how he feels this evening and into tomorrow, but he moved around good today.

“He is a tough kid. He’s very reliable, and that’s been part of his career here. I mean, you can trust that he’s going to do everything possible to be out there.”

Reid’s optimism didn’t carry over to right tackle after Mike Remmers (back, neck), who missed a third straight day of practice and is officially designated as doubtful against the Saints.

“We’re just letting it settle down and we’ll see how he feels here,” Reid said. “But right now, he didn’t practice today, so we’re just letting that thing calm down and we’ll see how it goes.”

Should Remmers be sidelined in New Orleans, the Chiefs are likely to turn to Yasir Durant, an undrafted rookie out of Missouri. Durant filled in at right tackle and played 24 offensive snaps in Week 14 after Remmers left the game in the second half.

The Chiefs listed starting linebacker Damien Wilson (knee) and backup running back Darwin Thompson (illness) as out. Reid emphasized that Thompson’s illness is not related to COVID-19.

“It’s not COVID,” Reid said. “Just an illness and we’ll see how he does here in the next day or so.”

Wilson didn’t practice the entire week and will miss a second straight game, signaling more playing time for linebackers Ben Niemann and rookie Willie Gay Jr.

For the Saints, the team is set to welcome back Drew Brees, but the future Hall of Famer is without his top receiving threat.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas headlines a trio of players listed as out for Sunday’s game. Thomas has been dealing with an ankle injury and didn’t practice the entire week. The Saints are also down defensive tackle Malcom Brown (shoulder, calf) and guard Nick Easton (concussion).

The Saints list wide receiver/returner Deonte Harris (neck) as questionable.