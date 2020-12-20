Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire leaves Saints game with apparent leg injury

Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s first NFL appearance in the stadium that provided his best high school and college memories ended on a much different note.

Edwards-Helaire suffered an apparent left leg injury in the fourth quarter Sunday in New Orleans. On a play in which he carried for four yards, Edwards-Helaire had his leg rolled up on from behind.

He needed assistance to leave the field, unable to put power on the leg. The Chiefs referred to the injury as an injury to his hip or leg.

“Clyde got twisted up into the splits,’ Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game. “The X-rays are negative, but we’ll evaluate him as we go.”

Edwards-Helaire had 14 carries for 79 yards before his departure, splitting time with Le’Veon Bell. Bell had 12 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown.

In the final two minutes, Bell was shaken up on a play in which he was facemasked.

The best moments of Edwards-Helaire’s football career have come inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. He starred at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, winning a Louisiana Class 5A state championship in the stadium. He also won the College Football National Championship with Louisiana State last season.