No news yet on Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who continues to go through evaluations

So far, it’s status quo on Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who suffered hip and left leg injuries late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 32-29 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid didn’t have any injury updates during his Monday afternoon Zoom call beyond what he provided following the game.

“The guys are trickling in now,” he said, “so we’ll have more for you a little bit later.”

The X-rays results on Edwards-Helaire from Sunday night were negative and the evaluation process will continue.

The injury looked bad on replay. Edwards-Helaire went down awkwardly after getting twisted up in a pile of Saints defenders following a short run.

The rookie’s left leg was pinned behind him under a Saints defensive player and his right leg was fully extended. Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman and Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach immediately waved to the Chiefs’ sideline for the medical staff.

After being attended to by trainers, Edwards-Helaire had to be helped off the field and couldn’t put any pressure on his left leg en route to the locker room.

But pending results of further medical tests, Reid said placing Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve is not a consideration at this point.

“We haven’t gotten that far yet,” Reid said. “He’s still going through evaluation right now, so we’ll know more here later in the day.”

If Edwards-Helaire misses time, Reid expressed confidence in the makeup of the remaining Chiefs backfield, which would consist of Le’Veon Bell, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“I think we’re OK at that spot,” Reid said.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ offensive line continues to play without right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who has been on injured reserve with a back injury since Nov. 21.

Schwartz was eligible to return to practice last week but is continuing his rehabilitation process. And it doesn’t sound like the Chiefs are going to rush him back until he’s 100 percent ready.

“He’s actually feeling a little bit better — not all the way back — but he is feeling a little bit better,” Reid said. “We’ll just see.

“He’s a great communicator, so we know he wants to play. But we just want to make sure that he’s OK, and I kind of leave that up to the docs and (head athletic trainer) Rick (Burkholder) on that, and obviously Mitch.”

Without Schwartz, the Chiefs leaned on Mike Remmers before Remmers suffered his own back injury in Week 14. Remmers didn’t play against the Saints, prompting the Chiefs to slide guard Andrew Wylie to right tackle and insert Stefen Wisniewski at right guard.

With two games remaining in the regular season, the Chiefs aren’t committing to Schwartz’s return in time for the postseason next month.

“I don’t know that,” Reid said. “We’re just kind of taking it day by day, week by week.”

The Chiefs host the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.