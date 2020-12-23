Tyreek Hill among three Chiefs who sat out Wednesday. Here’s why that’s not a concern

The Chiefs were down three players for Wednesday’s practice as preparations began for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said wide receiver Tyreek Hill (hamstring), rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and linebacker Damien Wilson (knee) did not participate in the team’s indoor session.

“They’re all making progress,” Reid said.

Reid said Hill went through a walk-through before being held out of team drills. Reid further explained what happened to Hill during Sunday’s 32-29 win over the New Orleans Saints, and his need for rest.

“His hamstring tightened up on him a little bit during the game,” Reid said. “I think he’s going to be fine.

“I want to make sure that thing gets a rest here today, then we’ll just see how it goes tomorrow (Thursday). So, if he needs a rest tomorrow, we’ll rest him tomorrow.”

While the Chiefs are optimistic for Hill’s availability in Week 16, the same doesn’t apply to Edwards-Helaire, who suffered a scary injury in Week 15 and couldn’t put pressure on his left leg while being helped to the locker room.

“We might not have Clyde this week,” Reid said.

If Edwards-Helaire isn’t available, the Chiefs will lean on running back Le’Veon Bell, who is dealing with a shoulder injury but practiced fully Wednesday.

Wilson’s continued absence from the practice field takes on significance given Anthony Hitchens’ situation. The Chiefs on Tuesday placed Hitchens on the reserve/COVID-19 list and he will need to clear protocols before being allowed back to the facility.

Reid indicated that either Hitchens or Wilson, who has missed two straight games, could play Sunday if needed even without a full week of practice.

“He could. I’d tell you the same thing about Damien,” Reid said. “Both of them have the same deal; they’re both real smart guys, if that were the case.”

The Chiefs’ remaining linebackers on the active 53-player roster are Ben Niemann, Darius Harris and rookie Willie Gay Jr., who practiced fully with a shoulder injury.

Right tackle Mike Remmers (back, neck), running back Darwin Thompson (illness) and tight end Nick Keizer (shoulder) all practiced fully Wednesday.

Remmers’ participation level is a good early sign that he should be available for Sunday’s game after he missed the contest in New Orleans.

For the Falcons, wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad), center Alex Mack (concussion) and guard James Carpenter (groin) did not practice Wednesday.

Safeties Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Ricardo Allen (concussion), linebacker Deion Jones (toe), defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) and defensive end Steven Means (hand) were limited.

Tight end Jaeden Graham (neck), defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (elbow) and cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson (illness) practiced fully.