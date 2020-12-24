Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill returns to practice; Frank Clark misses session with an illness

A day after not practicing, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned to work Thursday.

The Chiefs listed Hill, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, as a limited participant for the morning indoor practice session. The designation typically signals a player went through the stretching/condition and individual drills portions of practice.

Hill’s presence provided good news ahead of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, but the Chiefs were still down three players, including an addition to the injury report.

Defensive end Frank Clark showed up on Thursday’s report as not practicing because of an illness. Clark was a full participant Wednesday, so his status will be monitored closely Friday.

Joining Clark as not practicing were rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and linebacker Damien Wilson (knee).

Edwards-Helaire isn’t likely to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. But Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy expressed confidence in Le’Veon Bell, the likely starter in Edwards-Helaire’s absence, and backups Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson.

“I’m not concerned with Le’Veon at all,” Bieniemy said. “Like I said, the next man is up. Now, obviously, we’ve still got Darwin, who is now going to be given an opportunity, and everybody still can’t forget about Darrel Williams. Now, Williams is still a hell of a player, and a very productive player for us at that.”

Bell (knee) and Thompson (illness) practiced fully for a second straight day.

Wilson continues to miss practice time since suffering a knee injury in Week 13 and the Chiefs currently have starting linebacker Anthony Hitchens on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, however, believes there is adequate depth at the linebacker position on the active 53-player roster with Ben Niemann, Darius Harris and rookie Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder), who practiced fully Thursday.

Spagnuolo further pointed out safeties Daniel Sorensen and Tyrann Mathieu have the versatility to play in the box as a hybrid linebacker depending on defensive sub-package.

“You guys have seen the film and you’ve watched the games and there have been times when we’ve had to do that even on first and second downs,” Spagnuolo said. “So, we do have the luxury with Dan. We’ll use as many guys as we have to.”

Right tackle Mike Remmers (back, neck) put in a full practice for the second straight day, signaling he is on track to return to action after not playing in Week 15. Tight end Nick Keizer (shoulder) was removed from the injury report.

For the Falcons, wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad), center Alex Mack (concussion) and guard James Carpenter (groin) did not practice for a second straight day.

Safety Keanu Neal (hamstring), linebacker Deion Jones (toe), defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) and wide receiver Brandon Powell (foot) were limited.

Safety Ricardo Allen (concussion), defensive end Steven Means (hand), tight end Jaeden Graham (neck), defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (elbow) and cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson (illness) practiced fully.