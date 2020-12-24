Chiefs’ keys vs. Falcons: KC could handle business in this winnable game by going deep

For the second straight week, the red-hot Chiefs take on an NFC South foe: the Atlanta Falcons (4-10) at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday.

The two don’t share much history. Their Week 16 game marks just the 10th regular-season meeting between them, with the Chiefs holding a 6-3 edge.

The Chiefs (13-1) should enjoy some holiday home cooking against the Falcons (4-10), boasting a 3-1 mark in games played at Arrowhead and outscoring Atlanta by a 132-63 margin in the previous four matchups.

The Falcons enter this one as double-digit underdogs against one of the NFL’s superpowers.

Here are four key areas to monitor as the Chiefs look to improve to 14-1, with an eye on the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed.

HANDLE YOUR BUSINESS

Weather conditions, including a forecast temperature in the 40s Sunday, shouldn’t be an issue for the visiting team — the Falcons play home games in a domed stadium — but the Chiefs should win in all phases of the game.

The Chiefs rank first in total offense (427.9 yards per game) and second in scoring (31.1 points). The Falcons’ defense ranks 28th overall, allowing 392.4 yards per game, and surrenders a weekly average of 25.2 — 18th in the league.

Defensively, the Chiefs have their moments when they look like world-beaters. But second-half lapses have resulted in one-possession scores in six consecutive games.

Kansas City might not have that problem Sunday, however, as Atlanta’s offense averages 367.4 yards per game, 14th in the league, and 25.4 points per game, 15th.

The Falcons are simply overmatched here.

BOMBS AWAY

A week after playing the Saints’ stout defense — quarterback Patrick Mahomes was held under 300 yards passing for the first time since Week 7 — the Chiefs’ offense has a nice rebound matchup.

Atlanta’s pass defense ranks 31st in the league, allowing a healthy 287.7 yards per game through the air. The Falcons have let opposing wide receivers run roughshod over them, evidenced by 2,871 total yards through 14 games. Only the Seattle Seahawks have allowed more to wide receivers (2,957).

The Falcons’ pass defense is also suspect against tight ends, surrendering nine touchdowns this season. Their nine scores allowed is tied for the fourth-most in the league.

Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, who is just 60 yards shy of establishing a new NFL record for most receiving yards by a tight end in single season, could have big games if the Chiefs elect to take shots down the field.

Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris knows his defense will have its hands full.

“Just dynamic,” Morris said of the Chiefs’ offense. “They’re well-coached. Obviously, Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy do a great job of getting those guys prepared.”

DEAL WITH FALCONS’ WEAPONS

Despite their record, the Falcons possess weapons that can hurt an opponent.

It wasn’t long ago that quarterback Matt Ryan won the NFL’s MVP award (2016), and he still has elite weapons in receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, who has 77 catches for 1,192 yards and nine TDs.

Jones is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, so the two-time All-Pro’s status for Sunday is unclear.

“If Julio plays, obviously, he’s another guy that really brings out of that group, offensively,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said.

A fully healthy Ridley could pose a rather large problem for the Chiefs.

“He’s a really underrated receiver, probably one of the smoothest route runners I’ve ever studied,” Mathieu said. “I’d probably put in the category with (Odell) Beckham, as far as being a natural pass catcher.”

The Falcons will also send out receiver Russell Gage, tight end Hayden Hurst and a running back tandem of Ito Smith, who is expected to start, and Todd Gurley.

The cupboard certainly isn’t bare for Atlanta, which has lost some close games in this season.

“They got about three of four guys that we got to keep an eye on,” Mathieu said.

FOOT ON GAS PEDAL

The Chiefs could rest some or all of their starters in Week 17 ahead of the postseason, but this isn’t the time to think about that stuff. They haven’t clinched the No. 1 seed yet.

Put simply, the Chiefs must win Sunday’s game before even entertaining such thoughts. And they know this.

“Obviously you want to get the No. 1 seed, but we still got to win a football game and we’re playing a really good football team,” Mahomes said. “And if you turn on that film and watch these guys play, you’ll understand it’s going to be a challenge for us.”

Win Sunday’s game with an all-out effort, secure that first-round AFC bye for the postseason, and then consider all options about who sits and who plays in Week 17.