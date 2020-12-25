Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill, Frank Clark reported as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Falcons

The Chiefs might have two recently selected Pro Bowl players available for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (hamstring) and defensive end Frank Clark (illness) practiced Friday and should be on track to play.

“I think they’re feeling better and ready to go,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after Friday’s Christmas Day practice.

The Chiefs officially designated Hill as questionable on the final injury report after he put in a limited practice for the second straight day, while Clark practiced fully after missing Thursday’s session.

Kansas City’s offensive line also appears set to welcome back right tackle Mike Remmers after he missed Week 15 with back and neck injuries.

“I think so as long as he’s as good as he was today, unless there’s a setback somewhere,” Reid said. “But he’s had a good week of practice, so he’s feeling OK.”

Remmers practiced fully the entire week and doesn’t carry an injury designation, signaling he is available for a full workload unless the Chiefs elect to stick with Andrew Wylie at right tackle and Stefen Wisniewski at right guard.

As expected, rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and linebacker Damien Wilson (knee) are out for Week 16 and will not play.

The Chiefs are likely to utilize Le’Veon Bell as their featured running back, with Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson in backup roles.

Wilson will miss a third straight game and linebacker Anthony Hitchens remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. If Hitchens doesn’t clear the league’s coronavirus protocol before Sunday’s game, the Chiefs are down to linebackers Ben Niemann, rookie Willie Gay Jr. and Darius Harris on their active 53-player roster.

The Falcons didn’t practice Friday, but designated wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad), center Alex Mack (concussion) and guard James Carpenter (groin) as out for Sunday’s game.

Safety Ricardo Allen (concussion), defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) and wide receiver Brandon Powell (foot) were listed as questionable.