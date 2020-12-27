Chiefs-Falcons halftime analysis: Chiefs rally to tie Falcons 7-7, working hard for top AFC seed

A frustrating first half for the Chiefs left the Super Bowl champions trailing the Atlanta Falcons.

The Chiefs are looking to lock up the top seed in the AFC playoffs and can do so with a victory. But early on, their timing has been off in the passing game. Field position was poor and the Chiefs couldn’t overcome issues of their own creation against a Falcons team that came in ranked 31st in passing yards allowed.

The first three KC possessions produced two punts and an interception. Finally the Chiefs things going, responding to the Falcons’ touchdown with a late-half drive of their own. The Chiefs went 78 yards in 12 plays for the score, with Mahomes rifling a passing to Travis Kelce from 4.

The touchdown was Kelce’s 11th this season. Earlier in the half, he surpassed 100 receptions on the season for the second time in his career. He’s just eight yards away from George Kittle’s all-time record for most receiving yards by a tight end in a single season.

The touchdown meant the Chiefs avoided a first half shutout for the first time since 2016, a span of 73 games.

The Chiefs get the ball to start the second half.

What was that?

Fourth-and-1 from the Falcons’ 26. The Chiefs had already converted one fourth down on the possession, with Darrel Williams smashing up the gut for 11 yards.

This time, the Chiefs attempted a bizarre hybrid of trick plays. A Rose Parade spin in the backfield with a direct snap to Williams got it started. Williams handed it to Mahomes, who pitched it to Sammy Watkins. Mahomes drifted to the opposite side and hoped to be open. Instead, Mahomes was covered. Watkins threw the pass anyway.

Williams was open in the middle of the field, but Watkins didn’t see him.

Keanu Neal was there for the interception. The Falcons then drove 98 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Oof.

Darius Harris starts at linebacker

Darius Harris not only got his first NFL snaps on defense, he started.

With the linebacker corps shorthanded because Anthony Hitchens was on the COVID-19 list and Damien Wilson was out with an injury, the Chiefs had a group of available linebackers that included Harris, Ben Niemann, Willie Gay Jr., and Omari Cobb.

On the game’s first play. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had plenty of time and lofted a 25-yard competition to running back Todd Gurley, isolated on Harris along the sideline.

Harris joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent from Middle Tennessee State after the 2019 draft. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach had praise for the prospect, who at the time was dealing with a shoulder injury.

“(Darius) Harris is interesting,” Veach said at the time. “He is a guy that you might want to watch and maybe it’s not this year, but we think he has a lot of talent moving forward. He can be a guy that doesn’t just makes the roster but starts one day. We are excited about him.”

Harris’ day got busier when Niemann suffered a hamstring injury in the first half. The team reported Niemann’s return as questionable.

Good moments for the Chiefs’ defense in the first half: sacks by L’Jarius Sneed and Alex Okafor.