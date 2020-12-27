Chiefs report card: Just-passing grades are good enough for Chiefs victory, No. 1 seed

The Chiefs set a club record with their 14th victory in a single regular season with a heart-stopping 17-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The outcome was sealed when Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo, who entered the game having made 27 straight field goals, missed from 39 yards with 14 seconds remaining.

KC STAR OF THE GAME

Travis Kelce became the most productive tight end in NFL history with his seven-reception, 98-yard performance. With his second catch, he also became the first tight end with multiple 100-reception seasons. He now has 1,416 yards for the year. Will he play next week now that the Chiefs have the top seed clinched?

Reason to hope: There seemed no way for the Chiefs to play worse than they did. They were absent several players, but same with the Falcons. Still, at the game’s critical moment, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs came through. So did the defense on the Falcons’ final possession.

Reason to mope: The Falcons had fired their coach, didn’t have Julio Jones and seemed to bring little incentive into this game. But they made plays, got breaks and pushed the Chiefs to the end. What will happen if the Chiefs play like this during the postseason?

Next: The Chiefs close the regular season with Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. The noon kickoff will be broadcast by CBS (Ch. 5).

REPORT CARD

Passing offense: C

So many issues, starting with Mahomes. Things were out of sync in ways we haven’t seen. He often threw behind targets. The interception at the goal line was a bad read. Give Tyreek Hill props for making a tackle that could have saved a touchdown after that pick.

The play-call that led to Sammy Watkins tossing an interception was questionable. The offensive line had trouble keeping pressure off Mahomes. Receivers were unable to gain separation.

The touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson was Mahomes’ best throw of the game, and it came one play after the Falcons dropped an interception in the end zone. Mahomes finished 24 of 44 for 278 yards and a 79.5 passer rating, the fourth-worst-rated game of his career.

Rushing offense: C

Not having Clyde Edwards-Helaire wasn’t a killer. Le’Veon Bell had good moments and Darrel Williams was effective. The latter led the Chiefs with 46 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Mecole Hardman made good moves on his 20-yard jet sweep. Mahomes probably should have tucked and run more often.

Passing defense: B

A terrific pass rush produced sacks by L’Jarius Sneed, Alex Okafor, Frank Clark and Chris Jones. Linebacker Darius Harris got his first defensive snaps and first start as an NFL player.

Matt Ryan looking more like the MVP winner (2016) than the player whose team fell to 4-11 with the loss. Ryan completed 27 of 35 for 300 yards. But the Chiefs applied pressure on the final drive and forced Atlanta to settle for a field goal attempt.

Rushing defense: B

Willie Gay was solid in the most extensive playing time of his rookie season. He caused the fourth-quarter fumble after a short completion when the Falcons were in the red zone. Harris got the recovery and a 15 yard return, but it didn’t turn into points.

Gay led the team with nine tackles. The Falcons finished with 90 yards on the ground, which the Chiefs will take. What hurt the Chiefs more was the Falcons’ time of possession edge (33:12-26:48).

Special teams: B

Mostly terrific punting by Tommy Townsend, first on a ball downed at the 4. Another one bounced out of bounds at the 8 after traveling 58 yards. Harrison Butker gave the Chiefs a fourth-quarter lead with a 53-yard field goal.