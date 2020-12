Chiefs Chiefs’ QB Mahomes and other players may get a rest in Week 17 when Chargers come to Arrowhead December 28, 2020 03:44 PM

The Chiefs will use Week 17 as an opportunity to give key players some time off, a reward for already securing the top seed — and accompanying first-round bye — in the AFC, Andy Reid said in a press conference Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo