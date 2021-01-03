SportsBeat Live wraps up regular season, and now it’s all about defending Super Bowl

The Chiefs concluded the regular season with Sunday’s loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, and now it’s time to defend their Super Bowl championship.

With the top seed in the AFC, the Chiefs won’t play in the NFL Wild Card round next weekend. But they’ll be interested observers and will know their Divisional Round opponent by the weekend’s end.

We’ll put a wrap on Sunday’s game and the regular season and look ahead to the postseason on this episode of SportsBeat Live, with Star columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger, beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell and host Blair Kerkhoff. Join us with your questions and comments.

We’ll update the starting time here and on The Star’s social media accounts soon after the game.