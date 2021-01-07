Chiefs are bringing fan favorite Dustin Colquitt back to practice squad, source says

One of the Chiefs’ most popular players of the past 15 years is returning to Kansas City.

The Chiefs are signing punter Dustin Colquitt to their practice squad, a source familiar with the situation confirmed Thursday afternoon with The Star. ESPN first reported the news.

Colquitt, 38, originally joined the Chiefs as a third-round pick in 2005 and became their longest-tenured player during the run to victory in Super Bowl LIV. Along the way, he was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and became beloved in the area for his charitable work.

The Chiefs released Colquitt on April 28, 2020 in a salary-cap move, and brought in Tyler Newsome and rookie Tommy Townsend to compete for the starting job. Townsend won the job before the start of training camp.

This season marked the first time the Chiefs opened a season with a new punter since 2004, the year before the Chiefs drafted Colquitt.

Since his release last April, Colquitt had spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars during various points of the 2020 regular season.

Colquitt has appeared in 238 games in a Chiefs uniform, averaging 44.8 yards per punt, and placed 462 of his 1,124 punts inside the 20-yard line — tops in franchise history.