Join us live: Discussing a playoff matchup few expected, Chiefs vs. Browns at Arrowhead

Raise your hand if you had the Cleveland Browns as the Chiefs’ first playoff opponent.

The Browns pulled off a shocker in Pittsburgh Sunday night, and as the lowest seed remaining in the AFC playoffs they visit the top-seeded Chiefs Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is 2 p.m.

Let’s talk about on SportsBeat Live at 9:30 a.m. today (Monday). And oh, there are plenty of storylines to discuss: John Dorsey was the general manager who drafted Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. Browns running back Kareem Hunt got his NFL career off to a fast start with the Chiefs. And the Browns’ offensive line is among the best in the NFL. Their position coach? Former Nebraska head coach Bill Callahan.

