SportsBeat KC: Chiefs enter playoffs from position of strength, says author MacCambridge

Chiefs authority Michael MacCambridge joins Blair Kerkhoff and Vahe Gregorian on today’s podcast. AP

Author Michael MacCambridge comes by his Chiefs fandom naturally. He grew up in Kansas City and worked at Arrowhead Stadium for a couple of years. He’s written several books, among them a biography of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, and ‘69 Chiefs: A Team, a Season and the Birth of Modern Kansas City.

Also, Chiefs Kingdom: The Official Story of the 2019 Championship Season.

Who better to break down the current and past Chiefs teams than MacCambridge? He chatted with Star columnist Vahe Gregorian and SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff about previous playoff seasons, this weekend’s Division Round game against the Browns and several more topics.

Links:

Michael MacCambridge books via Amazon

Vahe Gregorian: Here’s hoping Kareem Hunt’s ‘personal’ quip doesn’t mean he’s in denial about his behavior.