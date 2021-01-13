Edwards-Helaire returns to practice, but another front-line Chiefs player sits out

The Chiefs come off a first-round playoff bye rested in advance of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium

Game-week preparations, however, began without three players.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf), cornerback Rashad Fenton (ankle) and rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

“They’re all making progress,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

Of the trio who did not practice, Watkins’ absence from the practice field comes with a level of concern. He suffered the calf injury in Week 16, a little more than two and a half weeks ago.

If Watkins can’t play Sunday, the Chiefs will rely on Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle to contribute alongside Tyreek Hill, who returned to practice after sitting out Week 17 with a hamstring injury. Robinson was listed on Wednesday’s injury report with a back injury, but he still put in a full practice.

Gay and Fenton suffered their respective injuries in the Chiefs’ regular-season finale and did not finish that game against the Chargers.

While the Chiefs were down a trio of players, they welcomed back rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who hasn’t played since suffering ankle and hip injuries in Week 15.

The Chiefs’ leading rusher put in a limited practice and will have two more days to get through before Sunday’s game.

“Clyde got in some work today, which is good, and he’s feeling better every day we go along here,” Reid said.

If Edwards-Helaire is unavailable against the Browns, the Chiefs’ backfield will consist of Le’Veon Bell (knee), Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson. Bell practiced fully Wednesday.

The Chiefs listed tight end Deon Yelder (groin) as limited.

Right tackle Mike Remmers (back), linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (knee) and cornerback Armani Watts (concussion) put in a full practice.

Remmers and Niemann did not play in Week 17, so the extra week of week of rest appears to have proven beneficial in their recovery process.

For the Browns, tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring, knee), linebacker B.J. Goodson (shoulder) and tight end David Njoku (hamstring) did not practice.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (shoulder), defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (neck), center JC Tretter and guard Wyatt Teller (ankle) were limited, while wide receiver Jarvis Landry (hip), linebacker Malcolm Smith (ankle) and running back D’Ernest Johnson (finger) practiced fully.

Earlier Wednesday, the Browns activated cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.