Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire officially inactive for Sunday’s game vs. Browns

The Chiefs are officially without their leading rusher against the Cleveland Browns for Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip, ankle) was listed among the Chiefs’ seven inactive players.

Edwards-Helaire, who finished the regular season with 803 rushing yards, hasn’t played since suffering his injuries in Week 15. He put in a limited practice Wednesday before being held out Thursday and Friday.

With Edwards-Helaire not dressing for the game, the Chiefs will rely on a backfield consisting of Le’Veon Bell, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf), rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (ankle), cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot, ankle), defensive end Tim Ward, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and offensive lineman Martinas Rankin were also declared inactive.

Watkins suffered his injury in Week 16 and missed the regular-season finale. The Chiefs will incorporate a rotation of wide receivers Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle Sunday alongside Tyreek Hill. On Saturday, the Chiefs also elevated Gehrig Dieter from the practice squad to bolster depth.

Linebacker Dorian O’Daniel, who was activated Saturday from injured reserve, returns for his first action since early December. His presence helps soften the blow of Gay missing Sunday’s game. The Chiefs’ linebacker corps will consist of O’Daniel, Anthony Hitchens, Damien Wilson, Ben Niemann and Darius Harris.

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones dressed for Sunday’s game after getting called up Saturday from the practice squad to replace Deon Yelder, who landed on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Right tackle Mike Remmers, who was dealing with an illness Sunday morning, was active and available for duty.