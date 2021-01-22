Andy Reid takes his food just about as seriously as he takes winning NFL championships

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid waves to the crowd while riding down Grand Boulevard during the Super Bowl victory parade. theying@wichitaeagle.com

It’s no secret that Chiefs coach Andy Reid loves food. And eating.

Especially cheeseburgers.

So much so, in fact, that chow-related discourse often arises during Reid’s regular discussions with reporters. Sometimes his thoughts on noshing are delivered in response to a particular question, but not always.

Here are a few of our favorite Reid quotes on the topic of food over the past couple of years.

“I attacked a couple chili rellenos.” — start of training camp 2019, when asked if he did anything fun during the offseason

“A cheeseburger. Then I went to bed.” — how he celebrated the night after the Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans in the January 2020 AFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl LIV

“They keep me young. At the same time, they make me feel old, like sweet and sour pork.” — on his nine grandchildren (Jan. 30, 2020)

“I’m going to get the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen. It might be a double.” — after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020

“There’s not a barbecue place, first of all, that I don’t like here. I haven’t met one burnt end or rib that I haven’t liked. … I had a craving for burnt ends. I wasn’t joking. … I got some burnt ends and straws, the onion straws, a little mac and cheese and a Diet Coke to chase it.” — following a post-Super Bowl dinner date at Kansas City’s Q39 with wife Tammy, their daughter and his sister-in-law

“You wear it for special occasions ... or if you want a free cheeseburger, you just point right there and show them the ring and you might get one.” — right after receiving his new Super Bowl ring (Sept. 1, 2020)

“I haven’t gotten the cheeseburger.” — three days after receiving his Super Bowl ring

“We took a little bit of time off. I probably shouldn’t have — I ate too much turkey — but it was good. I had a couple of Herbie’s turkey subs there that he introduced to me down in New Orleans.” — on how he spent Thanksgiving 2020

“I thought I’d just send him a little thought from Kansas City, you know? Kansas City is known for its barbecue, so no better present to get than good Kansas City barbecue here.” — how he thanked Dolphins coach Brian Flores for the Dolphins’ win over New England in their 2019 regular-season finale, an outcome that handed the Chiefs the No. 1 seed in the last postseason