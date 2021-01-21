Let’s unpack the many colorful colors of Chiefs coach Reid’s Hawaiian shirt collection

Affable Andy Reid and Hawaiian shirts go together like Patrick Mahomes and headbands. The man’s closet has to be PACKED with them.

Here are a few of our favorites ...

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid poses for a portrait at Super Bowl Opening Night, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 in Miami. (AP Photo/Doug Benc) Doug Benc AP

Simply red

Calm and confident in the Chiefs’ primary color, this man is a Super Bowl champ.

AFC coach John Harbaugh, left, of the Baltimore Ravens, congratulates NFC coach Andy Reid, of the Philadelphia Eagles, at the end of the Pro Bowl NFL football game at Aloha Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) Marco Garcia AP

Feeling blue

Reid, right, wasn’t sad after leading the NFC to a 30-21 win in the 2009 Pro Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during a press conference at the Hilton Miami Downtown on Monday, February 3, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 54. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

The blackout

A man wearing this one’s equally comfortable stepping out of a limo as he is to a podium.

Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, talks with members of the media during an AFC head coaches breakfast at the NFL football annual meeting in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, March 25, 2014. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux AP

It’s like this ...

The muted pastels here complement Reid’s complexion, don’t you think?

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks to the media during the NFC/AFC coaches breakfast during the annual NFL football owners meetings, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Matt York AP

Owning it

The pale blue worked for Big Red at the 2018 NFL owners meetings in Orlando.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid, left, and first-round draft pick Danny Watkins pose before during an NFL football news conference at the Eagles practice facility Friday, April 29, 2011, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Matt Slocum ASSOCIATED PRESS

We got this

The Eagles’ 2011 first-round pick of Danny Watkins didn’t work out, but the shirt sure did.

Baltimore Ravens head coach Brian Billick, left, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid, middle, and Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith talk before and NFL head coaches photograph at the annual NFL meetings Monday, March 26, 2007, at the Arizona Biltmore resort in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin AP

Middle of it all

The gentleman on the right appears to be fixated on Andy’s Tommy Bahama du jour.

Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid talks to the media on the first day of football training camp at Lehigh University, Monday, July 21, 2008 in Bethlehem, Pa. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek) Tom Mihalek AP

Fly, Eagle, fly

As the King of Philly for more than a decade, Reid often held court in the florals.

With Head Coach Andy Reid (left) and General Manager Brett Veach (right), the Kansas City Chiefs introduce Frank Clark, former Seattle Seahawks defensive end, at the Stram Theatre at the team’s training facility Friday, Apr. 26, 2019. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Shirt tales

It’s no small feat to steal the show when the other two dudes are in suits.

File

You serious?!

Reid’s so home in front of the mic. Never underestimate the power of comfort.

File

Summer lovin’

We’re taken by this twist on the Chiefs’ red. It’s bright but means business.

File

The heat is on

That Gatorade indicates the day was a scorcher. But doesn’t Andy look cool?