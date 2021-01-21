Let’s unpack the many colorful colors of Chiefs coach Reid’s Hawaiian shirt collection

Affable Andy Reid and Hawaiian shirts go together like Patrick Mahomes and headbands. The man’s closet has to be PACKED with them.
Here are a few of our favorites ...
Simply red
Calm and confident in the Chiefs’ primary color, this man is a Super Bowl champ.
Feeling blue
Reid, right, wasn’t sad after leading the NFC to a 30-21 win in the 2009 Pro Bowl.
The blackout
A man wearing this one’s equally comfortable stepping out of a limo as he is to a podium.
It’s like this ...
The muted pastels here complement Reid’s complexion, don’t you think?
Owning it
The pale blue worked for Big Red at the 2018 NFL owners meetings in Orlando.
We got this
The Eagles’ 2011 first-round pick of Danny Watkins didn’t work out, but the shirt sure did.
Middle of it all
The gentleman on the right appears to be fixated on Andy’s Tommy Bahama du jour.
Fly, Eagle, fly
As the King of Philly for more than a decade, Reid often held court in the florals.
Shirt tales
It’s no small feat to steal the show when the other two dudes are in suits.
You serious?!
Reid’s so home in front of the mic. Never underestimate the power of comfort.
Summer lovin’
We’re taken by this twist on the Chiefs’ red. It’s bright but means business.
The heat is on
That Gatorade indicates the day was a scorcher. But doesn’t Andy look cool?
Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat
January 15, 2021 9:50 AM
January 19, 2021 5:00 AM
Comments