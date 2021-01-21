Good sign: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at practice again Thursday

The Chiefs haven’t yet said whether they anticipate quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, but for the second straight day, his activity suggested progress.

Mahomes took part in the portion of practice open to media Thursday — the initial 15 minutes — four days after he departed a playoff game early and entered the NFL concussion protocol.

Mahomes was spotted participating in stretching, conditioning and individual position drills.

A day earlier, the team labeled him a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. Whether Mahomes took part in all or only a portion of Thursday’s session will be revealed later in the afternoon. Chiefs coach Andy Reid will speak to the media after the practice, which he calls the most demanding of the week’s practices.

Mahomes has been in the league’s concussion protocol since staggering to his feet following a hit during the third quarter of the Chiefs’ 22-17 win against the Browns on Sunday.

The Chiefs play host to the Bills at 5:40 p.m. Sunday in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

In order for Mahomes to play, he must clear the NFL’s five-step protocol, the final stage of which requires approval from an independent neurological consultant.