Chiefs’ Mahomes says he’s no longer in concussion protocol, will play Sunday vs. Bills

Patrick Mahomes has pronounced himself good to go for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes took part in the portion of Friday’s practice that was open to media, which included stretching and individual position drills. That followed his limited participation in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices.

After the Friday session, he said he has been cleared from the league’s concussion protocol and will play on Sunday.

“Luckily I haven’t had any symptoms and I’m able to play,” he said.

Mahomes was placed in the concussion protocol after absorbing a hit while running with the football in the third quarter of Sunday’s 22-17 win against the Cleveland Browns. The protocol includes five stages, the last of which requires clearance by an independent neurological consultant.

Kickoff Sunday is 5:40 p.m.