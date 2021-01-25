Chiefs

SportsBeat KC: Talking AFC Championship Game and a glance at the Super Bowl matchup

Sunday was time for Rashad Fenton and the rest of the Chiefs to celebrate. Next up: Patrick Mahomes versus Tom Brady.
Sunday was time for Rashad Fenton and the rest of the Chiefs to celebrate. Next up: Patrick Mahomes versus Tom Brady. Jeff Roberson The Associated Press

Next stop: Tampa, Florida, and the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are going to the big game for the second straight year after defeating the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and the offense were sensational. The defense was ultra-aggressive. After falling behind 9-0, the Chiefs dominated.

The game and the Super Bowl matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the topic on a postgame SportsBeat Live, now a SportsBeat KC podcast. Columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian joined beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell and host Blair Kerkhoff to talk all things Chiefs.

Story links:

Chiefs return to the Super Bowl. Next: Tom Brady’s Bucs

Get used to this KC: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to another Super Bowl

Super again. Chiefs Patrick Mahomes makes agony of postseasons past a fading memory

The sudden inevitability of the Kansas City Chiefs and a run back to the Super Bowl

Here’s the Chiefs AFC Championship Game report card. Welcome back dominant offense

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service