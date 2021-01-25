Exclusive video: Trey Songz released after allegedly punching officer at Chiefs game

R&B artist Trey Songz dashed down the stairs at the Jackson County Detention Center in downtown Kansas City to an awaiting black SUV on Monday after being released for allegedly punching a Kansas City police officer during the Chiefs game, exclusive video by The Kansas City Star shows.

In the video, Songz is seen wearing a black baseball cap pulled tight to conceal his face as he and others race to enter the black Chevrolet Suburban. Songz is dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and carrying a red backpack.

Songz, whose name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was arrested Sunday evening after he allegedly punched a Kansas City police officer and put the officer in a headlock during the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, according to Kansas City police.

Attorney John P. O’Connor confirmed that Songz was released Monday morning, but declined to comment further until he had a chance to talk with prosecutors.

Fans had complained during the game Sunday about a man who was not wearing a mask, and was not following the Arrowhead fan code of conduct or the “mandates of the Kansas City Missouri Health Department,”

The fans asked private security to address the matter. The man, who police did not identify, “was not receptive and refused to comply with Arrowhead security,” police said.

Songz was asked to leave but he refused. Security then asked for assistance from Kansas City police officers, who told Songz that if he did not leave, he would be arrested for trespassing, according to KCPD’s statement.

He still refused to comply and an officer told Songz that he would be arrested. Songz then allegedly punched the officer and put him in a headlock, police said.

No criminal charges have been filed and the investigation remains on going, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Songz and a Kansas City police officer can be seen struggling with each other. Songz allegedly punched the officer in the head and then got him in a headlock. The officer then pinned Songz to a seat.

In the video a fan can be heard yelling for the cop to be arrested and that he was out of line. It is unclear from the video, however, who escalated the altercation.