SportsBeat KC: Super Bowl conversation begins, and NFL teams lose not hiring Bieniemy

David Culley (left) was assistant head coach and wide receivers coach with the Chiefs before he left to be the Bills’ quarterbacks coach. He’s reportedly the new head coach of the Houston Texans. Star file photo

We’re getting you ready for the Super Bowl on today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast. Columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger join beat writer Herbie Teope and host Blair Kerkhoff for the discussion.

Patrick Mahomes versus Tom Brady, the Chiefs’ makeshift offensive line against the Buccaneers’ terrific pass rush that sacked Aaron Rodgers five times in last week’s NFC Championship Game, and KC’s playoff-ready defense are among the topics.

Also, we close the book on Eric Bieniemy’s quest to become a NFL head coach this season. The final job opening, with the Houston Texans, reportedly will be filled by former Chiefs assistant David Culley.

This show started as a SportsBeat Live stream with your questions and comments, and is now presented as a podcast.

