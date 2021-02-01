Kick off Super Bowl week by joining KC Star columnists, beat writers on SportsBeat Live

What better way to kick off Super Bowl week than with a SportsBeat Live. Join Star columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian, along with beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell with host Blair Kerkhoff, to talk Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs are the home team ... literally. They’re the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium. The Chiefs are the visitors and will treat the game as such, arriving a day before the game. Advantage either side?

And are the Bucs a bigger challenge for the Chiefs than last year’s Super Bowl opponent, the San Francisco 49ers? We’ll talk about these topics and want your thoughts as well. Share you questions and comments as we kick off Super Bowl week.