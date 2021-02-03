Two Kansas City Chiefs landed on reserve/COVID list because of barber’s positive test

Less than a week before the Super Bowl, the Chiefs have a pair of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list because of high-risk close contacts.

Their close contact?

A barber.

A barber tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and gave wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and backup center Daniel Kilgore haircuts, a source confirmed to The Star. The NFL Network first reported the news.

Robinson and Kilgore have tested negative and were wearing masks while getting haircuts, as was the barber. If they continue to test negative, they can return to the team in time for the Super Bowl. But they have been held out of practice while on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. They were placed on the list Monday.

The barber had been scheduled to cut other players’ hair inside the Chiefs facility, per NFL Network. According to ESPN, that included more than 20 players and staffers, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The barber had been tested Sunday when he began the haircuts but had not yet learned the results of those tests. He tested negative each of the previous several days, including Saturday. He was told of the positive result while cutting Kilgore’s hair, according to the NFL Network.

Four days before the Super Bowl, the Chiefs are within the window in which if any player tested positive for COVID-19, he would not be allowed to play.