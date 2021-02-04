Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins remains limited in practice ahead of Super Bowl

Thursday’s practice brought status quo on the Chiefs’ injury report.

Left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (knee, ankle) continued to be non-participants in practice; neither will play in Sunday’s Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) and running back Le’Veon Bell (knee) were limited for a second straight day. Watkins hasn’t played since Week 16.

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and backup center Daniel Kilgore also remain away from the team while on the reserve/COVID-19 list as high-risk contacts.

Robinson and Kilgore are continuing in the testing phase. Each much show five straight negative days of tests before being allowed to return. The Chiefs on Monday officially placed both players on the list after they came in close contact with someone who tested positive over the weekend.

If both players clear the protocol, they might be available against the Bucs. If Watkins and Robinson are unavailable Sunday, the Chiefs’ remaining wide receivers currently on the active 53-player roster are Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (foot), Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), tackle Mike Remmers (groin), guard Andrew Wylie (ankle), rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot) practiced fully for the second straight day.

The Chiefs practice Friday and Saturday morning before boarding a flight in the afternoon for the trip to Tampa.

For the Buccaneers, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) returned to a limited practice after missing on-field work Wednesday. Wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) put in a full practice Thursday after being limited the previous day. Wide receivers Mike Evans (knee) and Chris Godwin (elbow) practiced fully for a second straight day.

Linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring), safety Jordan Whitehead (shoulder), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), tight end Cameron Brate (back) were limited. Defensive tackle Steve McLendon (not injury related) did not practice.