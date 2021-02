Chiefs ‘Can’t forget the rules’: Holthus urges Chiefs fans to follow COVID precautions for Super Bowl February 04, 2021 05:26 PM

Mitch Holthus, the voice of the Kansas City Chiefs, urged fans to follow COVID-19 precautions while they watch the team play in the Super Bowl on Sunday. His comments came during the daily COVID-19 briefing by The University of Kansas Health System .