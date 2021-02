Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s son and assistant linebackers coach, Britt, talks about coaching for his father February 06, 2021 03:44 PM

Britt Reid, son of Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid, talks about seeing his father every day as an assistant coach in KC. Britt Reid will not be on the sidelines for Super Bowl LV because of a car crash Feb. 4, 2021. He remained hospitalized Feb. 6.