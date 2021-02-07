5-year-old girl injured in crash Thursday was ‘in and out of it,’ dispatch audio said

The 5-year-old girl critically injured in the Thursday night crash involving Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s son Britt Reid was drifting in and out of consciousness when transported to the hospital, audio of police dispatches indicates.

Kansas City police were sent to the scene of the three-car crash at 9:12 p.m. Thursday, according to dispatches captured and archived on Broadcastify.com.

“Injury accident, 435 and Eastwood, southbound,” the dispatcher said. “Three vehicles involved — dark colored sedan, a silver SUV and a different vehicle.”

At 9:13 p.m., the Kansas City Fire Department sent Pumper 24, Pumper 27, Car 105 and Medic 527 to the site.

At 9:18 p.m., an officer said, “We’ve got EMS arriving on the scene. We have one child possibly critically injured.”

And four minutes later: “As of right now, critical. She’s being transported to Children’s Mercy. Injured party is a 5-year-old female…She’s responsive, but kind of going in and out of it.”

About the same time, the Fire Department crew on the scene requested a second ambulance. And someone asked if they still needed to shut down the highway, saying, “Everything’s off on the right shoulder.”

At 9:23 p.m., officers told dispatch to contact the KCPD’s accident investigation unit to close the southbound ramp to Interstate 435 from I-70.

“They probably need to assist,” one said, “because this is going to be an investigation.”

The crash occurred after a gray Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas and stopped on the southbound ramp from Stadium Drive to I-435, according to police. The driver called relatives for help, and they parked their silver Chevrolet Traverse with the lights on south of the Impala.

A white Ram Laramie Sport pickup heading south on the ramp toward I-435 struck the left front of the Impala, then continued south and slammed into the Traverse, police said. Two children in the back seat of the Traverse were injured. A 4-year-old suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said, and the 5-year-old remained in critical condition Sunday afternoon with a brain injury, according to Capt. Dave Jackson.

A GoFundMe page set up for her family said she suffered swelling and bleeding in and around the brain “and hasn’t woken since the crash.” The site had raised more than $195,000 from 4,700 donors by midday Sunday.

The pickup was driven by Britt Reid, according to KSHB, Channel 41. The station also reported that a search warrant application stated a police officer said he could smell “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages” and that Britt Reid allegedly told police he had consumed “two to three drinks.”

Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs’ outside linebackers coach, did not make the trip to the Super Bowl in Tampa and is in the hospital, according to an ESPN report. Jackson, the police spokesman, said in an email Saturday afternoon that the crash remained under investigation.

The Star’s Herbie Teope contributed to this report.