‘We are so grateful’: $300K raised for girl injured in crash involving Chiefs coach 

A GoFundMe page for a young girl injured in a three-car crash involving a Chiefs coach has raised more than $300,000, far exceeding its initial goal of $45,000.

Since the GoFundMe was launched Saturday, donations have flooded in from more than 8,000 people hoping to help pay for the girl’s hospital bills and weeks of missed work for the child’s mother.

The girl, who was badly injured Thursday night in a crash near Arrowhead Stadium involving assistant linebackers coach Britt Reid, remains hospitalized and in critical condition with a brain injury, Kansas City police confirmed Sunday.

She still has not woken up, family wrote on the GoFundMe page the same day.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated to support the family through this hard time, we are so grateful,” organizer Tiffany Verhulst wrote in an update Sunday.

On Monday morning, Head Coach Andy Reid told reporters that Britt, his son, underwent surgery.

“My heart goes out to that little girl,” he said, echoing a similar statement he made after the Chief’s Super Bowl loss Sunday evening.

“Listen, it’s a tough situation,” Reid said Sunday. “I can’t comment on it any more than what I am here, so the questions that you have, I’m going to have to turn those down at the time. But just from a human standpoint, man, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that.”

The crash happened at about 9:10 p.m. Thursday after a Gray Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas and stopped on the southbound ramp from Stadium Drive to I-435, police said. The driver called his cousins for help. They parked their silver Chevrolet Traverse south of the Impala with their lights on.

At that point, a white Ram Laramie Sport pickup, driving on the ramp to get on I-435, struck the left front of the Impala before continuing south and slamming into the Traverse. The drivers of both the Impala and the Traverse and a front seat passenger were not injured.

The 5-year-old was drifting in and out of consciousness when transported to the hospital, audio of police dispatches indicates.

A 4-year-old with injuries that were not life-threatening was also taken to the hospital.

The Star previously reported the pickup driver had injuries that were not life-threatening. According to a search warrant application obtained by The Star, Reid, 35, was the driver of the pickup.

According to the application, a police officer at the scene of the crash said they could smell “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from (Reid)” and noticed his eyes were “bloodshot and red.” Reid allegedly told police he’d consumed “two to three drinks,” according to the warrant.

On Monday, the Kansas City Police Department reiterated in a statement that the crash investigation could take weeks to complete, as investigators may need need toxicology, crash reconstruction results and interviews from witnesses.

“We cannot discuss this case specifically, as it is under investigation and we do not want to taint that in any way,” the department’s statement read. “We treat each case with respect regardless of who is involved.”

Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be presented to the Jackson County prosecutor who will determine whether criminal charges would be filed.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre and Glenn Rice contributed.