Chiefs Patrick Mahomes says Super Bowl loss motivates him to ‘get back after it’ February 08, 2021 03:09 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters February 8, 2021, that the Chiefs' Super Bowl LV loss to Tampa Bay will motivate him for the rest of his career. 'As of today,' Mahomes said, 'I'm gonna do whatever I can…to get better.'