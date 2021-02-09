Chiefs
SportsBeat KC: Second day thoughts from Chiefs on the Super Bowl. It doesn’t hurt less
The pain of the Super Bowl loss continues for the Chiefs. On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid provided their second day thoughts on the 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mahomes discussed the most lopsided defeat of his young pro career and how that will help motivate him. He also takes us inside a play that could have been spectacular, the incomplete pass to Darrel Williams when Mahomes threw the ball while parallel to the turf.
After a break you’ll hear from Andy Reid on several topics, including the officiating in Sunday’s game and comments on Britt Reid.
