Police seize Britt Reid’s phone; injured girl’s mother said he used it at crash scene

Kansas City police have seized Britt Reid’s cellphone as part of an investigation of the crash he was involved in Thursday that critically injured a young girl and resulted in surgery for the Chiefs assistant coach, court records show.

Police executed a search warrant for Reid’s cellphone in the hopes of determining whether he was using the device at the time of the crash, when his truck hit two vehicles near Interstate 435 and Stadium Drive.

The 5-year-old girl, who dispatchers said was “in and out” of consciousness as she was transported to an area hospital, remained in critical condition Monday, according to Kansas City police. A GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the family said that the girl still had not woken up.

In the search warrant application filed Saturday in Jackson County Circuit Court, a police officer wrote that at the crash scene the girl’s mother, who was operating one of the vehicles involved in the crash, told police “as she crawled from her Chevy Traverse, she observed Reid standing looking at the vehicles and talking on his cellphone.”

The mother then “pled” with Reid to call 911 since she lost her phone in the crash, court records show.

Police confirmed Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, called 911 at 9:11 p.m.

The officer noted the search warrant was filed to “help investigators determine if there was any phone activity prior to or at the time of the crash, that may have distracted (Reid’s) attention, and whether the phone was used after the crash to communicate about the incident with other persons.”

A separate search warrant filed after the crash revealed Kansas City police collected four vials of blood from Reid to determine his blood alcohol content and the presence of any controlled substances.

A police officer said in the application for the search warrant that he could smell “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from his person.” The officer also wrote that he observed Reid’s eyes were “bloodshot and red.” Reid allegedly admitted to the officer he had “2-3 drinks.”

Kansas City police reported the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday, when a truck slammed into one vehicle and then another on the side of the southbound entrance ramp on I-435 near the Chiefs practice facility.

That truck, a white Dodge Ram Laramie, was driven by Reid.

Reid also told the officer that he had a prescription for Adderall. The drug is commonly used to treat persons with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

A computer check showed Reid has a valid Kansas operator’s license and multiple prior DUI contacts, according the warrant application.

Police said that, as with most serious injury or fatal crashes, it could take investigators weeks to determined what happened. Crash investigators would review toxicology, crash reconstruction, witness statements and other evidence.

“We cannot discuss this case specifically, as it is under investigation and we do not want to taint that in any way. We treat each case with respect regardless of who is involved,” police said Monday in a written statement.