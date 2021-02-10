NFL will review Chiefs coach Britt Reid’s car crash under its personal conduct policy

The NFL will review Britt Reid’s car crash under its personal conduct policy, it said in a statement Wednesday.

A day earlier, the Chiefs placed Reid, the team’s outside linebackers coach and son of head coach Andy Reid, on administrative leave.

Britt Reid’s truck struck two cars on the side of an entrance ramp last Thursday night, injuring two young children, one of them critically, according to an application for a search warrant obtained by The Star.

“Our primary concern is for the young girl, her family and the others who were injured,” the NFL statement read. “The matter will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. We will continue to monitor developments and when law enforcement has completed its review we will address this matter and take any appropriate action.”

A GoFundMe page for 5-year-old Ariel, injured critically in the crash, has raised nearly $450,000 as of Wednesday night. Ariel has not woken since the crash, according to an update posted on the page Tuesday night.

According to the search warrant application, a police officer said in the application for the search warrant that he could smell “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from his person.” The officer also wrote that he observed Reid’s eyes were “bloodshot and red.” Reid allegedly admitted to the officer he had “2-3 drinks.”

Kansas City police said an investigation into the crash could take weeks.

Kansas City police seized Britt Reid’s cellphone as part of the investigation, court records show.

Reid had surgery after the accident and did not travel with the team to Tampa for the Super Bowl.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre and Glenn E. Rice contributed to this report.