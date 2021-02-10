Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes expected to be ready by start of camp following toe surgery

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had successful surgery to repair a turf toe injury he suffered in the playoffs, a source told The Kansas City Star on Wednesday night.

While the rehab for the injury is extensive, Mahomes will be fully ready by training camp, the source added.

The operation repaired a torn plantar plate in Mahomes’ foot, more commonly known as turf toe.

Mahomes suffered the injury in the first half of the Chiefs’ 22-17 win against the Browns in an AFC Divisional playoff game but continued to play through it before a different injury prompted his entry into the NFL’s concussion protocol and removed him from the game.

Mahomes still played effectively — and even dominated — in the AFC Championship Game against the Bills. While his numbers in the Super Bowl were atypical — 26 of 49 for 270 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions — he scrambled from pressure throughout the game, despite the injury. According to ESPN’s NextGen Stats, his scrambles totaled 497 yards.

“I can’t say the toe was a problem when I played two weeks ago and I played well on it,” Mahomes said. “If you’re playing football, you have to battle through injuries.”

A turf toe injury is a sprain of the largest joint in the big toe.

“It happens when your toe forcibly bends upwards, such as when you push off into a sprint,” Cedar Sinai hospital said on its website.