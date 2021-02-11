Kansas City Chiefs pick Travis Kelce as team MVP, Clyde Edwards-Helaire best rookie

Patrick Mahomes garnered a couple of votes for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award last month, but when it came to choosing their team MVP, the Chiefs looked elsewhere.

To where Mahomes often looked.

To Travis Kelce.

Kelce won the Chiefs’ Derrick Thomas Most Valuable Player award, the team announced Thursday. The Chiefs also gave Clyde Edwards-Helaire their Mack Lee Hill Award for most outstanding rookie.

Kelce, 31, put together one of the best statistical seasons for a tight end in NFL history — if not the best.

He broke a single-season record with 1,405 receiving yards from the tight-end spot, adding 105 catches and 11 touchdowns. He finished second in the NFL in receiving. Kelce also topped 100 receiving yards in each of the three postseason games and scored three touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire, the team’s first-round choice in the 2020 NFL Draft last April, led the Chiefs with 803 rushing yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He had four rushing touchdowns. He also had 36 catches for 297 yards and one touchdown, giving him more than 1,000 total yards in his rookie season. Edwards-Helaire led the Chiefs with 64 rushing yards in the Super Bowl.