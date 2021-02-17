SportsBeat KC: Chiefs’ retooling on offense could involve O-line, receivers, tight ends

SportsBeat KC: Chiefs re-tooling on offense could involve O-line, receivers, tight ends

Herbie Teope calls it “speculation season,” and that remain be the case for weeks across the NFL. Free agency, the draft, contract restructuring, this is the time when rosters are reshaped ... and the Chiefs will have plenty of decisions to make.

In this episode of The Star’s daily sports podcast, Teope joined fellow Chiefs beat writer Sam McDowell and SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff in addressing some of the personnel decisions facing the franchise. We focus on the offensive side, and there are plenty of players deserving of, well, speculation.

The Chiefs’ offensive line figures to get plenty of attention. Same with their wide receivers not named Tyreek Hill and tight ends besides Travis Kelce. Who will the Chiefs look to keep? Teope and McDowell break it down.

We’ll check in with the defense and special teams soon.

