NASCAR announcer Clint Bowyer makes good on Super Bowl bet, but he wasn’t happy

NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer announced he will join the FOX Sports broadcast team in 2021 to call Sunday Cup Series races. Bower competes for Stewart-Haas Racing in the No. 14 Ford. FOX Sports

You can officially say the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LV last month, but that doesn’t necessarily remove the sting of the defeat.

In fact, former NASCAR star Clint Bowyer, who now works as a Fox Sports analyst, broke a replica Lombardi Trophy on the air on Sunday while fulfilling a bet he made on the Super Bowl.

How did it get to that point? It happened in three acts.

Act I: The wager

A few days before Super Bowl LV, NASCAR driver Aric Almirola tweeted at Bowyer with an idea for a bet. Almirola, whose hometown in Tampa, Florida, and his kids are big Buccaneers fans.

Bowyer, who is from Emporia, Kansas, didn’t hesitate.

Easy peasy...You’re on!!!

When the @chiefs win you have to wear a Chiefs jersey in an interview. If for some crazy stupid reason they were to lose I guess I’d have to wear a Bucs jersey during said interview. https://t.co/2YCsMfpVOR — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) February 5, 2021

Act II: The taunt

The Buccaneers beat the Chiefs 31-9, so Almirola waited for the perfect time to call out Bowyer.

It came just a few days later when Almirola won Duel 1 at Daytona International Speedway.

Act III: The payoff

On Sunday, Bowyer wore a Tom Brady Buccaneers jersey and held a replica of a Lombardi Trophy while on the air.

Bowyer didn’t seem thrilled to be wearing the Buccaneers’ colors. That led to the trophy being tossed on the pavement and shattered: