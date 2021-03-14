Chiefs won’t tender Deon Yelder, opening the door for tight end to hit free agency

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Deon Yelder makes a catch as Los Angeles Chargers middle linebacker Denzel Perryman and cornerback Michael Davis tackle him in the first quarter of the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 38-21. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

With free agency set to kick off on March 17, at least one restricted free agent from the Chiefs’ 2020 roster will be looking for a new home.

The Chiefs are not tendering tight end Deon Yelder, a source familiar with the situation told The Star Sunday. Kansas City’s decision opens the door for Yelder to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the NFL’s new calendar year on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Yelder originally entered the league in 2018 out of Western Kentucky as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints. He spent time on the Saints’ practice squad before being released.

Yelder joined the Chiefs’ practice squad shortly after his stint in New Orleans. The Chiefs elevated him to their active roster in a backup role as the 2018 season progressed.

Since landing in Kansas City, Yelder has appeared in 26 games with two starts, totaling 10 catches for 86 yards over the past three seasons.

Yelder’s pending departure means Travis Kelce is the only tight end who was under contract with the Chiefs in 2020 who is still with them now.

Nick Keizer, Kelce’s primary backup and the key blocking component in the Chiefs’ 12-personnel package, is an exclusive-rights free agent and has yet to receive a tendered offer. Ricky Seals-Jones is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent.