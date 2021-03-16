Chiefs free agency tracker: Andrew Wylie receives tender, team lets cornerback walk

The Kansas City Star is posting live updates about the Kansas City Chiefs’ transactions during the 2021 NFL free agency period. Here are Tuesday’s developments:

Wylie receives tender

A day after adding to their offensive line by giving Joe Thuney a high-dollar contract, the Kansas City Chiefs took the first step toward bringing back one of their own.

The Chiefs will tender guard Andrew Wylie, a restricted free agent, a source told The Star, confirming an ESPN report.

Wylie played in a career-high 88% of the team’s snaps last season. He is primarily a guard, though he was forced into duty at right tackle in last year’s Super Bowl.

By tendering Wylie, the Chiefs will have the first right of refusal to match any offer he receives from another team during free agency.

On Monday, the Chiefs reached an agreement with former Patriots guard Joe Thuney on a five-year contract worth up to $80 million. The deal can become official Wednesday afternoon, when the new league year opens.

Chiefs pass on cornerback

The Chiefs will not tender cornerback Alex Brown, an exclusive rights free agent, a source told The Star.

Brown, 24, tore his ACL during a practice last August and missed the entire 2020 season.

He appeared in three regular season games in 2019 and all three playoff games during the Super Bowl run as a special teams player.