SportsBeat KC: What’s next for these active Kansas City Chiefs in NFL free agency?

Offensive lineman Joe Thuney is now a Chief. Associated Press file photo

NFL free agency moves quickly. On today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, Chiefs beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell bring us up to date on moves made so far this week, and there have been plenty.

The Chiefs have bid farewell to Super Bowl starter Damien Williams and brought back Darrel Williams. Earlier in the week, the Chiefs made a big splash by signing offensive lineman Joe Thuney, addressing perhaps the team’s biggest offseason need. They aren’t finished wheeling and dealing, the beat writers say, so we speculate on some possible next moves.

