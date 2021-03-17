Report: Kansas City Chiefs add to offensive line by signing unretired veteran Kyle Long

Kyle Long went on injured reserve and retired following his release by the Chicago Bears in 2019. It appears his comeback will come with the Kansas City Chiefs. Associated Press

With the release of tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher the week before the start of free agency, the Chiefs had plenty of question marks along their front five — the men tasked with protecting superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After agreeing to terms on a five-year deal with guard Joe Thuney, the Chiefs have reportedly made another move to address their offensive line.

The Chiefs are signing veteran guard Kyle Long to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million, ESPN reported Wednesday evening. If Long joins the Chiefs, their first two free-agent signings of this free-agency period will have addressed the offensive line.

Long, who can also play tackle, would return from a one-year retirement and add an accomplished presence to the Chiefs’ offensive line. He entered the league in 2013 as a first-round pick with the Chicago Bears and spent six seasons in the Windy City.

Before his retirement, the 6-foot-6, 332-pound University of Oregon product was a three-time Pro Bowler (2013-15) and second-team All-Pro selection in 2015. Injuries, however, took their toll, starting in 2016 — Long missed eight games that season. From 2017 to 2019, he missed 26 additional games with assorted injuries.

Now apparently healthy, the 32-year-old Long would give the Chiefs another option to consider for what will be a retooled front, especially at the tackle positions, this fall.

With Thuney and Long, provided he signs and stays inside, the primary candidates at guard project to include Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Andrew Wylie and Nick Allegretti, who could also play center.