Kansas City Chiefs free-agency tracker: Blake Bell, McGuire return on one-year deals

Running back Elijah McGuire makes a catch during the Kansas City Chiefs training camp at their training facility Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Star is posting live updates about the Chiefs’ transactions during the 2021 NFL free-agency period. Here are Thursday’s developments:

‘BELLDOZER’ IS BACK

A familiar face is returning to the Chiefs’ tight end room.

Blake Bell has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chiefs, rejoining Kansas City after a one-year stint in Dallas.

Bell was a member of the Super Bowl championship team, a year in which he caught eight passes for 67 yards. He also caught a touchdown in the AFC Divisional Round comeback victory against Houston.

Bell departed for Dallas in 2020 and had 11 catches for 110 yards last season.

With the signing, the Chiefs’ tight end depth chart now consists of Bell and Travis Kelce. The Chiefs have offered a one-year contract to Nick Keizer, who served as Kelce’s primary backup last season; he’s yet to accept the deal, but a source told The Star it’s leaning toward an agreement.

McGUIRE SIGNS

The Chiefs made a signing to bolster their backfield in the wake of releasing Damien Williams.

Running back Elijah McGuire agreed to a one-year deal at the veteran minimum, a source familiar with the situation confirmed Thursday morning with The Star.

The Chiefs are familiar with McGuire, who spent time on the team’s practice squad over the past two seasons.

McGuire originally entered the league in 2017 as a sixth-round pick with the New York Jets. He has also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs’ backfield currently shapes out with McGuire, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and Derrick Gore, who signed a reserve/future deal in February.