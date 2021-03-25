Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing WR Demarcus Robinson to one-year deal, source says

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is returning for another tour of duty.

The Chiefs are re-signing Robinson to a one-year deal, a source confirmed with The Star Thursday afternoon. Terms of the deal have not been not disclosed.

This marks the second straight offseason that Robinson entered free agency before re-signing with the Chiefs. His presence helps stabilize the team’s wide receiver position, which could see Sammy Watkins sign a free-agent contract elsewhere with another team.

Before bringing back Robinson, the Chiefs reportedly attempted to bring in wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, who re-signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Josh Reynolds, who instead joined the Tennessee Titans.

Robinson appeared in all 16 regular-season games with the Chiefs in 2020. He made nine starts, totaling a career-high 45 catches for 466 yards and three touchdowns on 59 targets.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound Robinson originally joined the Chiefs in 2016 as a fourth-round pick out of Florida and has since taken occupied a complementary role in Andy Reid’s offense. Over the past five seasons, Robinson has appeared in 80 games, including 32 starts, making120 catches for 1,415 yards and 11 touchdowns on 186 targets.

Kansas City’s top four wide receivers currently under contract are Robinson, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman. Byron Pringle was tendered as a restricted free agent.

Here’s where the Chiefs stand in free agency a full week into the NFL’s new calendar year, which began on March 17:

PLAYERS SIGNED

G Joe Thuney (from Patriots)

OL Kyle Long (came out of retirement)

TE Blake Bell (from Cowboys)

DE Taco Charlton

RB Elijah McGuire

OL Mike Remmers

S Daniel Sorensen

RB Darrel Williams

RFA/ERFA PLAYERS TENDERED

TE Nick Keizer

LB Ben Niemann

WR Byron Pringle

OL Andrew Wylie

CB Charvarius Ward

PLAYERS LOST

RB Damien Williams (Bears)

CURRENT UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

RB Le’Veon Bell

CB Bashaud Breeland

CB Alex Brown (not tendered as ERFA)

LT Eric Fisher

CB Antonio Hamilton

C Daniel Kilgore

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

DE Alex Okafor

G Kelechi Osemele

DL Mike Pennel

C Austin Reiter

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

RT Mitchell Schwartz

FB Anthony Sherman (announced retirement)

WR Sammy Watkins

LB Damien Wilson

G Stefen Wisniewski

TE Deon Yelder (not tendered as RFA)

The Star’s Sam McDowell contributed to this report.