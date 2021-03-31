SportsBeat KC: Analyzing two more additions to Chiefs’ roster as free agency continues

Former Los Angeles Rams center Austin Blythe (No. 66) is the latest addition to the Kansas City Chiefs’ reworked offensive line.

The Chiefs have remained busy during the free-agency period, picking up defensive tackle Jarren Reed and center Austin Blythe while losing defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon.

We’ve not spoken with beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell since Sammy Watkins signed with the Ravens, either. We cover all of that on this episode of The Star’s daily SportsBeat KC podcast with host Blair Kerkhoff, along with some NFL news.

The league this week made official what we’ve known for a while: that teams will play a 17th regular-season game in 2021. Also also know the opponent for the Chiefs. It’s the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City.

Story links:

Chiefs lose defensive end to Saints as free agency continues

The NFL moves to 17 games. What does that mean for the Chiefs?

Chiefs land new center in free agency, agree to terms with ex-L.A. Ram, Austin Blythe