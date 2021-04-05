When it comes to Chiefs’ Michael Burton, it’s all about fitting the West Coast offense

The Chiefs have a new fullback for their offense in Kansas City: Michael Burton, formerly of the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans Saints

The Chiefs’ recent signing of fullback Michael Burton isn’t splashy. His individual statistics don’t jump off the page.

Since entering the league in 2015, Burton has totaled 15 career carries for 29 yards and 13 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown — that’s across 17 starts and 80 games, split between the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Washington and, most recently, the New Orleans Saints.

Gauging the sixth-year pro’s value to the Chiefs, however, it easy to see why they signed him to a one-year deal in free agency. Their reasoning goes beyond the numbers.

In Burton’s four previous NFL stops, he’s played in three West Coast offenses. That’s a system that utilizes and values the fullback position.

“I think in the West Coast offense, specifically, I think they (fullbacks) have got to be able to do multiple things,” Burton said Monday during an introductory Zoom call with reporters. “They’ve got to be able to run-block, they have to be able to run with the football, catch, pass protect, do all those different things. I think it brings a different element to the offense.”

Sounds right up Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s alley.

Going back to his early days with the Green Bay Packers, Reid was raised in the West Coast offense. He got his start in NFL coaching under Mike Holmgren, who learned under the legendary Bill Walsh.

A fullback has a key role in this scheme. In Reid’s first NFL head coaching stint, with the Philadelphia Eagles, he utilized the likes of Cecil Martin, Jon Ritchie, Josh Parry, Thomas Tapeh, Leonard Weaver and Owen Schmitt from 1999 to 2012.

When Reid arrived in to coach the Chiefs in 2013, a trade for fullback Anthony Sherman was one the first offseason moves for Reid and the Kansas City offense. Sherman went on to play eight seasons in a Chiefs uniform before announcing his retirement this offseason.

Only a handful of NFL offenses still use a fullback, but there’s an edge to be gained in Reid’s smart deployment at the position.

“A lot of defenses that might not practice against West Coast offenses, it can be a different fit in the two-back run game and the pass game,” Burton explained. “I think it brings great value and I think that’s one of the reasons why I wanted to come here — it was because Coach Reid has always used a fullback and he’s always had that West Coast offensive scheme.”

The 29-year-old will have a specific role in the Chiefs’ backfield either as a receiver or lead blocker, which he excels at.

He helped paved the way for Adrian Peterson in Washington in 2019, and then was an integral part of the Saints’ sixth-best rushing in 2020 while leading the way for Alvin Kamara.

Burton will need to adjust to different group of running backs in the Chiefs’ backfield, which currently consists of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson. Each rusher has their unique rushing style, but Burton doesn’t see an issue with adapting as a lead blocker, especially in short-yardage situations.

“I think it’s just having a sense of scheme and kind of what they like they do,” Burton said. “But overall, I mean, you’ve got to get on your guy. You can’t worry too much about it, but you definitely do what to have a sense on who’s back there and what they like.”

Burton’s role on offense will be narrowly focused. The veteran knows he’ll be called upon to replace Sherman as a core special teams contributor.

“I’m already working on that process now,” he said. “Put your best foot forward, be the best football player you can be and the best special teams player you can be. And that’s my goal.”