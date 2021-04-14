Chiefs
SportsBeat KC: Discussing charges in Britt Reid crash. And could Chiefs boycott OTAs?
Earlier this week, former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was charged with DWI following a crash two months ago that severely injured a 5-year-old girl.
On today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, news reporter Glenn Rice joins Chiefs beat writer Sam McDowell, KC Star sports columnist Vahe Gregorian and host Blair Kerkhoff in discussing the story and where it goes from here.
After a break, Chiefs beat writer Herbie Teope brings us up to date on the latest team and NFL news. A handful of teams have announced they’re opting out of voluntary offseason workouts, or OTAs, because of COVID-19 concerns. Is this something the Chiefs’ players are considering?
Also, with another mock draft on the horizon, who could the Chiefs be targeting with the No. 31 overall selection?
