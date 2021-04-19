SportsBeat KC: The latest from Chiefs’ Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu

On today’s podcast, we hear from Patrick Mahomes for the first time since the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss. Associated Press file photo

The Chiefs have ideas about who will be their next starting left tackle. Patrick Mahomes doesn’t get to play as much golf anymore because he’s a daddy. And current Chiefs are still singing the praises of former teammate Alex Smith.

In their first meeting with reporters since the Super Bowl loss in February, Mahomes, coach Andy Reid and safety Tyrann Mathieu provided updates on several key issues, including Reid’s take on the Britt Reid situation and his thoughts on O-line newcomers Joe Thuney and Kyle Long.

Mahomes weighed in on his rehabilitated toe, the early season success of the Royals team in which he has an ownership stake and his mentality entering the offseason after a disheartening championship-game loss to Tampa Bay. And Mathieu talked about his contract status.

You’ll hear from Mahomes and Reid on today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast.